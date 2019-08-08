Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 84,471 shares.The stock last traded at $45.62 and had previously closed at $44.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $528.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.59.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 47.22% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

