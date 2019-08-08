Cowen Analysts Give Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) a $110.00 Price Target

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) has been assigned a $110.00 price target by Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GH. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,916. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.39. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.54.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 178.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 18,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,416,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 78,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $5,690,264.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,595 shares of company stock worth $8,110,794. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $13,612,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,682,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,504,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,717,000. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

