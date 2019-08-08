Cowen Analysts Give Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) a $85.00 Price Target

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been assigned a $85.00 target price by analysts at Cowen in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s previous close.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

SEDG stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,297. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.16. Solaredge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.12.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,414,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,439 shares of company stock valued at $502,641. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 86.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 44.4% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

