COZ Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (COZ)

COZ (CURRENCY:COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, COZ has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One COZ token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and CoinZest. COZ has a total market capitalization of $652.80 million and $5,760.00 worth of COZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COZ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00261185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.86 or 0.01212791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00020103 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00091674 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000405 BTC.

COZ Token Profile

COZ’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for COZ is www.coinzest.co.kr.

COZ Token Trading

COZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinZest and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.