Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,582 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAP. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 1,657.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,173,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of Credicorp stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $206.25 and a 1-year high of $252.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.