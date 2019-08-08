Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance to $484.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $381.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $441.00.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $460.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 28.16 and a quick ratio of 28.16. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $482.03. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $356.12 and a one year high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.08. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 34.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

