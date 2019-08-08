Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.07.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $214.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,154,000 after acquiring an additional 951,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,166,688,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,405 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.