CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation offers products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases primarily in the United States. The company provides the CRH O’Regan System, a single use, disposable and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades I – IV. It distributes the CRH O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to physicians. The company utilizes Web-based platform to connect doctors with patients as well as educating its install base of physicians. It also offers anesthesia services. CRH Medical Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded CRH Medical from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. 650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,082. CRH Medical has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRHM. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in CRH Medical by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in CRH Medical by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 118,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 24,347 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CRH Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CRH Medical by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,076,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 237,175 shares in the last quarter.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

