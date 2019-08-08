Criteo’s (CRTO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $34.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Criteo from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie downgraded Criteo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.54 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Shares of CRTO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,027. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $30.85.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Criteo’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan Teodosiu sold 26,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $510,309.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Spilman sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $26,717.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,684 shares of company stock worth $552,879 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Criteo by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

