Critical Comparison: Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) and Hennessy Advisors (NYSE:HNNA)

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit alerts:

32.3% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.7% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and Hennessy Advisors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit 0 4 0 0 2.00 Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit currently has a consensus price target of $46.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.27%. Given Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and Hennessy Advisors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit 17.16% 18.93% 3.85% Hennessy Advisors 28.32% 19.15% 12.78%

Dividends

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit pays out 159.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hennessy Advisors has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and Hennessy Advisors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit $1.39 billion 5.90 $223.42 million $2.63 19.49 Hennessy Advisors $54.59 million 1.45 $20.61 million N/A N/A

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors.

Volatility & Risk

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was incorporated on May 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.