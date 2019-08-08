CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $57.20 and last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 90394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.60 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other CSG Systems International news, Director Donald Reed sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $313,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,066.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Gresham Partners LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.29.

CSG Systems International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

