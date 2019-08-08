CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a hold rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.20.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:CRT.UN traded down C$0.09 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.38. 12,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.46. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.26 and a twelve month high of C$14.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.87%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.