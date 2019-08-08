Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) Shares Sold by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Ctrip.Com International comprises about 0.7% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.20 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.50 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.51.

Shares of CTRP stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.77. 98,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,124. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

