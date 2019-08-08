Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Sensient Technologies worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,003,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after buying an additional 48,294 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

SXT stock opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

