Cubic Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Group 1 Automotive worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 887,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,446,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $14,039,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 241,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 175,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.05, for a total value of $783,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank Grese sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $392,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,100. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPI shares. Buckingham Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

GPI opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.76. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.31%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

