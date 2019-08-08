Cubic Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up about 1.6% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 112.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 31.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts stock opened at $91.00 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $89.25 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.