Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 28,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

