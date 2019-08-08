Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 3,067 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,828 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. American Express comprises 2.1% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.8% in the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 198,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,453,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in American Express by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $545,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in American Express by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in American Express by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,548 shares of company stock valued at $22,910,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

