Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 3,130 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 908,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,895,000 after acquiring an additional 41,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,862,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,660,000 after acquiring an additional 29,381 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Deutsche Bank set a $107.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $107.82 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $110.62 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.46.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.68%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

