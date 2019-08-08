Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.18. 1,534,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,813. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.58. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $148.74.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.