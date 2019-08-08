D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.38

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.38 and last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 633172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.81.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.66 to $37.30 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.91.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 22.2% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 34,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

