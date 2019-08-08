DADI (DADI) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week

DADI (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, DADI has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. DADI has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $31,032.00 worth of DADI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DADI token can now be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Kucoin and IDEX.

DADI Profile

DADI launched on September 1st, 2017. DADI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,957,758 tokens. DADI’s official Twitter account is @dadi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DADI is /r/dadi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DADI is dadi.cloud/en. The official message board for DADI is medium.com/@dadi.

Buying and Selling DADI

DADI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DADI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DADI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DADI using one of the exchanges listed above.

