DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Shares Up 3.5%

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $12.85, 7,275 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 43,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR Company Profile

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

