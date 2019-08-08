Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Trading Down 19.2%

Shares of Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) traded down 19.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 3,520 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 23,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05.

Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTRC)

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in three mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering a total of approximately 3,341 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

