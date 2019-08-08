Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $145,480.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,121 shares of company stock valued at $53,603,339. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,887,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,743,000 after purchasing an additional 583,194 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 38.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,135,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,328 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,635,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $611,913,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $488,549,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.77. 85,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,324. Danaher has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.89. The stock has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

