DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Trading 14.4% Higher

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) shares traded up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75, 908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 million, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Get DATATRAK International alerts:

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 85.13% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

DATATRAK International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTRK)

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.