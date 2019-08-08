David E. Berger Sells 6,261 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) CFO David E. Berger sold 6,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $14,149.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 775,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David E. Berger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, David E. Berger sold 4,856 shares of Information Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $12,819.84.

Information Services Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,978. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $67.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Information Services Group by 5,644.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

III has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

