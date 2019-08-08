DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 719,129 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 306,846 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $9.14.

DBVT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $524.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,131,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 142,993 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Exane Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 40,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

