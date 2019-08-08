DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DCP traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,052. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 202.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $116,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,376.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth about $203,000. American National Insurance Co. TX acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

DCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $31.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.