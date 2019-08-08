DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (DEX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 30th

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years.

DEX stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

About DE ENHANCED GLB/COM

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

