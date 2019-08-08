Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 5,338 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $20,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, insider Mark S. Forbis sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $68,927.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,651.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $53,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,555.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,221 shares of company stock worth $1,267,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $137.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.10. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $163.68. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

