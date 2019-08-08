Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 167,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,235,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,766,000 after acquiring an additional 696,326 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 6.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 2.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 329,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

In other news, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,338.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $254,082.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,480 shares of company stock worth $5,514,990. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

