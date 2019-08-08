Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 1,066 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Longview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC now owns 32,898,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,569,043,000 after purchasing an additional 215,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,080,000 after purchasing an additional 193,294 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,365,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,677,000 after acquiring an additional 252,900 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 16,833.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 955,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 18,507.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 926,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,628,000 after acquiring an additional 921,307 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GD opened at $180.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.71. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $207.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

In related news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $273,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

