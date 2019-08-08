Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 8,025 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Snap-on worth $26,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Snap-on by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,321,000 after acquiring an additional 91,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,307,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 327.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 81,705 shares during the period.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 price objective on Snap-on and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price objective on Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

SNA opened at $151.80 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $189.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.64.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.33 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $3,193,733.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $421,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

