Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Arthur J Gallagher & Co accounts for about 2.0% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $33,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 675.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total transaction of $167,737.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $476,869. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $88.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $68.19 and a one year high of $92.74.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 9.77%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

