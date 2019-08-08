Delek US (NYSE:DK) Issues Earnings Results

Delek US (NYSE:DK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Shares of DK opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.01. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Delek US has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $56.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In related news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 4,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederec Green sold 11,526 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $469,799.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock worth $974,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.5% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,788,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,995,000 after acquiring an additional 92,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Delek US by 143.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,234,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,910,000 after buying an additional 1,318,067 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Delek US by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,182,000 after buying an additional 252,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,748,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,663,000 after buying an additional 127,764 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,863,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DK. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.62.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

