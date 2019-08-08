Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Get Dell alerts:

DELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Dell in a research report on Wednesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Dell in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.44.

NASDAQ:DELL opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70. Dell has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $9,283,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Allison Dew sold 22,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $1,321,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,441,477 shares of company stock valued at $75,859,006. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Dell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dell by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dell (DELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.