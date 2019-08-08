Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €56.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on G24. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.25 ($53.78).

G24 opened at €51.00 ($59.30) on Monday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €33.22 ($38.63) and a fifty-two week high of €50.75 ($59.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.30.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

