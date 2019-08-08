Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $130.15. Deutsche Boerse shares last traded at $128.45, with a volume of 235,496 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €129.45 ($150.53).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €127.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion and a PE ratio of 26.13.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

