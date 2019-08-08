Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €36.00 Price Target at HSBC

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €36.00 ($41.86) target price by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPW. Nord/LB set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €34.88 ($40.56).

FRA:DPW traded up €0.61 ($0.71) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €29.30 ($34.06). 2,069,712 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €29.19. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

