Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $138.10. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $138.10, with a volume of 533 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.12. The company has a market capitalization of $463.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 725.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

