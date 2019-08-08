Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/8/2019 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/7/2019 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We think FANG had a solid print. 2Q19 exceeded our expectations (but lagged consensus), while it narrowed guidance generally around the midpoints, began to show progress on its share buyback and guided to 2H19 oil realizations that are significantly improved from recent quarters.””

7/30/2019 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/18/2019 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2019 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2019 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/28/2019 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2019 – Diamondback Energy was given a new $151.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2019 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We are increasing our PT on FANG from $150 to $160 and reiterating our Outperform rating following the successful IPO of RTLR in May ( Link to RTLR Initiation ). With the IPO, FANG was able to generate $721MM in net proceeds while retaining an equity stake in RTLR currently worth $2.1 billion (Based on yesterday’s closing price). We view the transaction as a positive valuation marker for its midstream assets and believe FANG shares are cheap on a sum-of-parts basis.””

6/20/2019 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2019 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2019 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

FANG stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.55. 3,021,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.53. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $85.19 and a one year high of $140.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $536,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,838.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $161,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,663.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,505. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 180.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

