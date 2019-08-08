Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter. Digirad had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. Digirad updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

DRAD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.59. Digirad has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digirad stock. Weber Alan W bought a new stake in shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Weber Alan W owned approximately 0.49% of Digirad at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Digirad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

