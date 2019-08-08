Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Discovery Communications has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Discovery Communications from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

In other news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $288,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 35,900 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,862.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 131.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 96.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

