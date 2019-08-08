DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.54%.

DLH stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.22. 111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,028. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19. DLH has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in DLH by 25.6% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DLH during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DLH by 90.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in DLH in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in DLH in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

