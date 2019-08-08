Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,205 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.46% of Dollar General worth $158,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,825,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,529 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 19,589.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,085,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,506,000 after buying an additional 1,079,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,910,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,192,000 after buying an additional 703,219 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Dollar General by 35.7% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,893,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,873,000 after buying an additional 498,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 16.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,389,000 after buying an additional 414,388 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.60. 54,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $98.08 and a 1-year high of $145.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.68.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

