Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON:DOM traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 228.70 ($2.99). 1,169,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 22.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 261.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 305.20 ($3.99).

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 276.11 ($3.61).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.