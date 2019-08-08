Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Dongfeng Motor Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Dongfeng Motor Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dongfeng Motor Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of DNFGY stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.21. 239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46. Dongfeng Motor Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.27.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

