Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) announced its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.00-2.40 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.00-2.40 EPS.

Shares of PLOW stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 160,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,671. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $872.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.67.

PLOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,849,000 after acquiring an additional 84,099 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,267,000 after acquiring an additional 71,955 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 18,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

