Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn $3.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.17. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 521.67% and a negative return on equity of 87.20%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOVA. BidaskClub upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Dova Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dova Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Dova Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $453.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.57. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.46.

In other news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $32,964.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 427,209 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $5,703,240.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 582,854 shares of company stock valued at $8,243,825 and sold 27,807 shares valued at $422,464. Corporate insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,507,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

